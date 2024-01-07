Chaos as 2 Bihar teams comefor Ranji match in Mumbai

CHENNAI: After almost a decade, First-class cricket returned to Patna, and on Day one of the 89th edition of the Ranji Trophy, the Moin-ul-Haq stadium witnessed a dramatic scenario. Bihar cricket dispatched two teams to take on the 41-time champion Mumbai team.

The confusion arose when the suspended former secretary, Amit Kumar, named a separate team for this Ranji Trophy season, in contrast to the team announced by the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President. This created drama in the opening match as nobody knew which of the two teams would face Mumbai.

Before the mystery was unveiled, both teams arrived at the stadium on the morning of the game. However, this led to police involvement, escorting the squad named by the secretary. The match started after a brief delay with the team named by the President taking the field.