Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree and Ambekar reach finals

In the women’s 51kg category, Chandrika delivered a strong performance to defeat Rihab Hamdoune of Morocco by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in Round 2, sealing her place in the gold medal bout.

In the women’s 48kg category, Gunjan delivered a dominant performance to defeat North Korea’s Yu Gyong Kim by a 5-0 unanimous decision, booking her place in the final.

Joyshree Devi (54kg) produced another commanding display, stopping Mexico’s Sofia Ramirez by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round to secure her spot in the final.