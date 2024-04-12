Chandrasekar takes seven as Rovers call the shots

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers’ left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar continued his rich vein of form taking seven wickets for 36 runs against Sea Hawks on the first day of the 10th round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Chandrasekar went past 50 wickets this season while registering his second fifer in the ongoing season. Sea Hawks was bundled out for 145. At stumps, Rovers reached 151 for one with opener R Vimal Khumar batting on 77 (121b, 10x4), while B Aparajith was unbeaten on 56 (80b, 4x4, 1x6) as the duo added 136 runs for the second wicket.

Elsewhere, left-arm spinner P Vidyuth of Young Stars took five for 36 to skittle out Grand Slam 107, helping his side take a lead of 60 runs. Vidyuth received good support from fellow left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath who scalped three for 46. Earlier, Grand Slam spinners P Vignesh (4/40) and Rahil Shah (3/60) combined to take seven wickets to dismiss Young Stars for 167.

BRIEF SCORES: Alwarpet 342/8 in 89 overs (S Radhakrishnan 99, S Rithik Easwaran 91 batting, P Saravana Kumar 4/41) vs MRC ‘A’; AGORC 147 in 51.4 overs (R Anirudh Seshadri 67, S Mohamed Ali 5/37, S Ajith Ram 4/61) vs Globe Trotters 136/8 in 40 overs (Bhargav Merai 44 batting, S Bhargav 3/47); Young Stars 167 in 50.1 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 44, P Vignesh 4/40, Rahil Shah 3/60) vs Grand Slam 107 in 34.2 overs (P Vidyuth 5/36, S Mohan Prasath 3/46); Nelson 227 in 89 overs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 58, R Karthikeyan 56, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 48, H Trilok Nag 4/41, Harsh Dubey 3/66) vs Vijay; India Pistons 93 in 37.4 overs (B Aaditya 4/41, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/30, GS Samuvel Raj 3/18) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 176/7 in 52 overs (M Abhinav 45); Sea Hawks 145 in 53 overs (DT Chandrasekar 7/36) vs Jolly Rovers 151/1 in 35 overs (R Vimal Khumar 77 batting, B Aparajith 56 batting)