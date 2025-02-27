Champions Trophy: Toss in Pakistan-Bangladesh match delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The toss for the Pakistan-Bangladesh Group A match in the 2025 Champions Trophy has been delayed due to rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan, the tournament hosts’ and defending champions, are out of the reckoning to enter the semi-finals, making this clash a dead rubber. Interestingly, the South Africa-Australia Group B match on Tuesday was also washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi.

It has been drizzling in Rawalpindi for the last 24 hours, meaning that there was always a scare of a washout on the Pakistan-Bangladesh game. An official inspection time was scheduled at 2pm, but rain coming back with a steady nature meant it never happened, and the toss was officially delayed.

Pakistan and Bangladesh had come into Thursday’s match with a hope to sign off from the 2025 Champions Trophy on a positive note. Both teams had suffered defeats to New Zealand and India, respectively, where all three facets of their game didn’t click in a desired manner, though Bangladesh’s bowling line-up was better placed as compared to Pakistan.

If rain eventually has the final say in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and Bangladesh might see their respective 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns end on a rainy note. “I can't predict Pindi weather. It is not looking great. We might get some game out it, no one knows,” said Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood to broadcasters.

Squads-

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.