Champions Trophy: South Africa wins the toss, opts to bat against Afghanistan

KARACHI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in their Champions Trophy match here on Friday.

"Looks a bit different then what we have been experiencing here, not sure how will it react. Will try to post a competitive total on the board," said Bavuma during the toss.

"We have a lot of confidence in our bowling, consistency has been our strength. Just one spinner,” he added.

Teams:

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.