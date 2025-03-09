Champions Trophy: Rachin Ravindra becomes leading run-getter in tournament

DUBAI: New Zealand in-form batter Rachin Ravindra became the leading run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 during the final against India at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rachin, who had 226 runs in three matches before the summit clash, only needed one run to topple England's Ben Duckett from the top spot. The English batter had 227 runs in three matches including the top score of 165 runs. Unfortunately, he couldn't continue his stellar run in the tournament with England's early exit.

On the other hand, Rachin scored 37 off 29 balls in the finals, laced with four fours and a six, before he was cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over. He ended his campaign with 263 runs, 42 ahead of India's Virat Kohli.

The left-handed opener and Will Young gave a stable start to the side after Blackcaps captain Mitchell Santner won the toss opted to bat first. The 57-run opening partnership between Rachin and Young was the highest against India in the powerplay in the tournament.

Rachin started the tournament on a high and scored a century against Bangladesh in his first Champions Trophy match. He missed New Zealand's opening encounter against Pakistan due to a head injury during the pre-tournament tri-series.

In the group stage clash against India, the southpaw departed for six before scoring his second century of the tournament against South Africa in the semi-final in Lahore. His 108-run knock including 13 fours and a six along with Kane Williamson's 102 powered New Zealand to a massive total of 362/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand restricted Proteas for 312/9 to set up a final encounter against India.

With 217 runs, Kohli is placed in fourth place in the highest run-getter list in the tournament. He has the chance to surpass Rachin's tally in India's innings. Shreyas Iyer (195 runs) and Shubman Gill (157 runs) are the other Indians in the list at eighth and 11th spot respectively.



