India top Group A with win over New Zealand, to face Australia in semis

CHENNAI: India beat New Zealand by 44 runs here on Sunday to top Group A in the Champions Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively.

Kane Williamson kept New Zealand in the run chase with a sublime 81 before the Black Caps ended with 205 all out in 45.3 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy was the standout bowler for India, taking five wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs.

As table toppers, India will face Australia in the first semifinal on Tuesday while New Zealand will play South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

India: 249 for 9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 79; Matt Henry 5/42).

New Zealand 205 all out in 45.3 overs (Kane Williamson 81; Varun Chakravarthy 5/42).