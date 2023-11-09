Champions League: Trossard and Saka power Arsenal to easy win over Sevilla

LONDON: Arsenal took a major step towards qualifying for the UEFA Champions League last 16 as they cruised past Sevilla 2-0 at Emirates Stadium to move on to nine points in group A, needing just one more point to qualify for the knockout stages.



Goals in each half from Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka gave us a well-deserved victory from a thoroughly dominant Wednesday night.

Saka was the star of the show for Arsenal as he scored one goal and made another in their success over Sevilla.

Saka created the opening goal as he played the final pass for Leandro Trossard, starting in place of Eddie Nketiah because of an ankle problem, and the Belgian had the simple task of tapping into an empty net.

It was the fifth time Trossard had been set up by Saka this season in all competitions, the most assists by one Premier League player for another in 2023/24.

Saka then gave Arsenal complete control in the contest after doubling their lead in the 64th minute.

Arsenal were in complete control and didn't allow a shot at David Raya's goal until the 97th minute, but it was not until just after the hour that Saka – who limped off late on.

The only downside to Arsenal's evening was the sight of Saka walking off with a suspected injury.

However, Mikel Arteta said post-match that he hopes the injury won't be a serious one.

"It was just a kick and I was told by the physios he wasn't happy to continue. I want to assume he will be OK," said Arteta.