Champions League: PSG take 2-0 first-leg advantage over Liverpool in QF first-leg

Paris avenged their home defeat by Liverpool in last season's knockout stage to secure a first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final.

PSG dominated but lost 1-0 to Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in last season's round of 16 – although they ultimately progressed on penalties – and any chance of a repeat of that scoreline was extinguished within 11 minutes when Desire Doue opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the box that looped off Ryan Gravenberch's heel and over Giorgi Mamardashvili.