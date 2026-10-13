Champions League: Man United under pressure and Barcelona aims to end barren run

United has won just once in the Premier League this season and already exited the English League Cup, turning the spotlight on coach Michael Carrick. A loss to Diego Simeone's Atletico would put Carrick under more scrutiny.

“I understand when it’s not going too well there’s a real kind of clamour and a real feeling of, ‘It’s a disaster, it’s all wrong and everything needs to be changed,’" Carrick said ahead of the match at the Metropolitano. “I kind of get that but that’s not in our mindset. That’s certainly not in my mindset.

“To achieve anything, really, you’ve got to be able to deal with things that are difficult and you’ve got to overcome things. That’s just part of it.”