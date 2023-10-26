Champions League: City beat Young Boys to extend perfect record; PSG topples Milan

BERN: Erling Haaland ended a five-game Champions League goal drought with a double as Manchester City made it three wins from three in Group G with a 3-1 victory over BSC Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadium.



Manuel Akanji, playing in his homeland, opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s European champions shortly after half-time. But only four minutes later, City surrendered their lead when a superb chip from Meschack Elia brought the hosts level.

However, Haaland’s penalty in the 65th minute put the defending champions back in front before the Norwegian gave the scoreline a true reflection of the match as added a third in the closing stages by moving the ball onto his right foot before curling it brilliantly into the top-right corner.

City have won all three of their opening matches to all but secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as they prepare for Sunday's mouthwatering contest against neighbours Manchester Utd at Old Trafford.

Wednesday's result also extends City’s unbeaten run in the Champions League to 16 matches, winning 10 and drawing six, with only Manchester United between 2007 and 2009 ever having a longer run without defeat among English teams in the competition.

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe shone yet again as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) claimed a memorable 3-0 victory over AC Milan, their first-ever win over seven-time champions at Parc des Princes in the French capital.

Mbappe swept PSG ahead 3-0 after a dazzling dribble following great work from teenager Warren Zaire-Emery.

When Mike Maignan could not gather another Ousmane Dembélé effort, Randal Kolo Muani turned in to make it 2-0. Mbappé hit a post and substitute Kang-In Lee﻿ added a clinical late third, while Milan remain goalless in Group F.