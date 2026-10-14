Champions League: Arsenal score three goals in seven minutes to beat Lille

After a goalless first half, the gunners finally saw their dominance reflected on the scoreboard in the second half, with Jurrien Timber scoring a fine individual goal to break the resistance at 64 minutes and Ebere Eze finishing off a quick counterattack three minutes later.

Then Bukayo Saka became our second-highest European goalscorer of all time as he coolly netted minutes after coming off the bench, ensuring we made it 14 successive victories in the league phase of the competition, closing in on next week’s opponents Bayern Munich’s record of 17.

A goalless first half flattered the French side, and after the restart Arsenal cranked up the pressure further to try and rectify that. In the opening 15 minutes of the second half, Gunners suffocated Lille, not allowing them out of their half, and eventually their resistance broke.

On 64 minutes, Noni Madueke found Timber inside the box, who produced a brilliant touch to drag the ball into space, and then calmly lifted the ball over Ozer to score in style.