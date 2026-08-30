Champions League 2026-27: Fascinating tale of Como, LASK, Viking and Sabah

Como 1907 (Italy)



Manager: Cesc Fabregas



What’s the tale?

Como 1907 went from playing in Serie D to Champions League in a decade



Style of play

Possession-based, technical football and emphasis on patient build-up

Players to watch out for: Nico Paz



As recently as 2017, after bankruptcy, Como was staring at a long way back to Italy’s top division. However, things started changing for the good in 2019 when Hartono brothers invested in the project, as the club began its ascend to Serie B.



In 2022, after surviving Serie B’s relegation battle, the club lured in Cesc Fabregas to launch a new exciting project, which kick started Como’s transformation project to top flight. Since then, the Spaniard has transformed the club’s fortunes, bringing it back to Italy’s top flight, with Nico Paz underlining Como’s new world – with 60 million euros spent on bringing the 20-year-old back to Italy.