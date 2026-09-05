Challenging to join India T20 squad after 5 days of Duleep, but it's our job to adapt: Tilak, Kishan

The five-day domestic fixture, which starts here on Sunday, is scheduled for a September 10 finish, and India will face Afghanistan in the first of the three T20Is in New Delhi on October 13.

“It is just about knowing what format you are playing. I know it gets difficult when you are playing Test match and suddenly you have to go and start hitting from ball one (in white ball format) and then suddenly you have to go back to your domestic team and you have to play a whole different role,” Kishan, who is leading East Zone, said in the pre-match press conference.

Kishan, who is a part of India’s T20I squad, found a supporting voice in Tilak Varma, South Zone captain and India’s T20I vice-captain.

“Yes, it will be slightly challenging…playing five days here (Duleep Trophy) and again joining the (India) team. From here we are going to Delhi, so, there will be like a two day break. We can practise there. It will be slightly challenging,” he said.