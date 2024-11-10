Chakaravarthy''s 5/17 in vain as India lose to SA by three wickets in 2nd T20I

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|10 Nov 2024 11:25 PM IST
    India's Hardik Pandya, left, watches the ball as South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, center, and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets (PTI) 

    GQEBERHA: Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's career-best 5 for 17 went in vain as India suffered a three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I here on Sunday.

    The 33-year-old's stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak.

    Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs.

    Axar Patel (27) steadied the innings, partnering with Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (39). Despite the top-order failure, Pandya’s late flourish ensured India set a more competitive total.

    Brief Score:

    India: 124 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Axar Patel 27; Andile Simelane 1/20, Aiden Markram 1/4, Nqabayomzi Peter 1/20).

    South Africa: 128 for 7 in 19 overs (Tristan Stubbs 47 not out, Gerald Coetzee 19 not out; Varun Chakaravarthy 5/17).

    India vs South AfricaSouth Africa vs IndiaSA vs IndInd vs SAT20I
    PTI

