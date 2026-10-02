Chahal retires from red-ball format after "satisfying" county season with Northants

"I played my last First-Class match at Lord's, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years. It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format," Chahal said in an instagram post.

"For me, red-ball cricket was never just another format. It was where I learned the meaning of patience, character, resilience and the pure joy of being out there for hours, fighting for every run and every wicket," he added.