CFC to promote grassroots football with HCL

Chennaiyin FC players and staff members will join hands with HCLFoundation for a plantation activity at a Harit afforestation site, underscoring their commitment to environmental sustainability.

ByAgenciesAgencies|11 April 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-11 22:30:51.0  )
CFC to promote grassroots football with HCL
Chennaiyin FC players and coach during Sports for Change drive

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC have announced its collaboration with HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, as the Social Cause Partner for the 10th season of Indian Super League (ISL).

Chennaiyin FC, a two-time ISL winner, and HCLFoundation will work together to nurture football at the grassroots level and will use this sport to empower youth and community engagement.

They will also visit Kannagi nagar Police Boys and Girls Club and interact with the Sports for Change students from Kannagi nagar to motivate the students to pursue sports professionally.

SportsChennaiyin FCHCLFoundationIndian Super League (ISL)Kannagi nagar Police BoysSocial Cause Partner
Agencies

