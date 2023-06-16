CFA league: Kamalesh sizzles in Indian Bank win

CHENNAI: Kamalesh scored a brace as Indian Bank defeated Nethaji FC 3-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Thursday. Kamalesh found the back of the net in the 16th and 60th minute while Devadath (56th minute) was the other scorer for Indian Bank. Alson had made it 1-1 in the 32nd minute, but Nethaji could not handle Indian Bank in the second half. In another match, Syed Suhail converted a penalty-kick in the 16th minute to help Swaraj FC get the better of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) by a 1-0 scoreline.