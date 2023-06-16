Begin typing your search...

CFA league: Kamalesh sizzles in Indian Bank win

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Jun 2023 8:17 PM GMT
CFA league: Kamalesh sizzles in Indian Bank win
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Kamalesh scored a brace as Indian Bank defeated Nethaji FC 3-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Thursday. Kamalesh found the back of the net in the 16th and 60th minute while Devadath (56th minute) was the other scorer for Indian Bank. Alson had made it 1-1 in the 32nd minute, but Nethaji could not handle Indian Bank in the second half. In another match, Syed Suhail converted a penalty-kick in the 16th minute to help Swaraj FC get the better of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) by a 1-0 scoreline.

KamaleshIndian BankNethaji FCChennai Football AssociationSenior Division matchICF StadiumIntegral Coach Factory
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X