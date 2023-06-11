CFA league: Indian Bank defeats Income Tax 3-0

CHENNAI: Indian Bank registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Income Tax in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Saturday. Kamalesh opened the scoring in the 20th minute as Indian Bank led 1-0 at the half-time break. Indian Bank struck twice in the last quarter of the match, via Ganeshan (75th minute) and Fathima Ashwin (83rd minute), to seal the points. In another match at the same venue, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Central Excise played out a 1-1 draw. While ICF’s Stalin broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, Lokesh equalised for Central Excise in the 71st. In the next match on Sunday, Central Excise will cross swords with AG’s Office.