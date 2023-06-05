CFA league: ICF beats Nethaji FC 2-1

CHENNAI: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) registered a 2-1 victory over Nethaji FC in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Sunday. ICF held a 2-0 lead at the half-time break, thanks to goals from Stalin and Shaji in the 25th and 39th minute respectively. Shem Marton (90th minute) bagged a consolation for Nethaji in second half stoppage time, preventing ICF from keeping a clean sheet. In the next match, Swaraj FC will battle it out against Indian Bank.