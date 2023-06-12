CFA league: AG’s Office earns thumping 4-0 victory

CHENNAI: Reagan netted a brace as AG’s Office earned a thumping 4-0 victory over Central Excise in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Sunday. Rakshith opened the scoring in the 26th minute while Alex doubled the advantage in the 30th as AG’s Office headed into the half-time interval with a 2-0 lead. Reagan (48th and 63rd minute) struck twice in the space of 15 minutes to help AG’s Office secure the points comfortably. In the next match on Monday, Income Tax will lock horns with Chennai Customs.