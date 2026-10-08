Centre of Excellence, Tier 2 event, women's cricket part of ICC's big China push

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Gupta said making cricket more accessible, and promoting the women's game are also part of the expansion plans. The possibilities are enormous if the ICC is able to gain a stronghold in China whose massive population rivals the game's behemoth India.

The ICC is already working with its member, the Chinese Cricket Association (CCA), to set up a centre of excellence on the lines of the ICC Academy in Dubai, said Gupta, who took charge in July.

"The CCA has expressed a strong desire to institute, with ICC's support, a centre of excellence, along the lines of the ICC Academy in the UAE, to fast-track player development and enhance facilities available for high-performance programs," said Gupta.