Central Excise posts comeback win

Ashwin opened the scoring in the 36th minute as Indian Bank held a slender one-goal advantage at the half-time break.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 May 2023 4:49 AM GMT
Central Excise posts comeback win
Representative image

CHENNAI: Central Excise came from behind to defeat Indian Bank 2-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Tuesday. Ashwin opened the scoring in the 36th minute as Indian Bank held a slender one-goal advantage at the half-time break. But, Central Excise struck twice in the final quarter of the match, via Dinesh (74th minute) and Pandiyan (82nd minute), to secure a comeback win. In the next match on Wednesday, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will take on Chennai Customs.

SportsChennai Football AssociationICF StadiumIntegral Coach Factory
DTNEXT Bureau

