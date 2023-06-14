Central Excise gets better of Income Tax

CHENNAI: Central Excise earned a 2-1 victory over Income Tax in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match that was held at the ICF Stadium here on Tuesday. After Vasanth opened the scoring as early as the third minute, Lokesh doubled Central Excise’s advantage in the 18th by converting a penalty-kick. Income Tax pulled one back in the 57th minute through M Soosairaj, who scored from the spot, but could not complete a comeback. In the next match on Wednesday, AG’s Office will take on Chennai Customs.