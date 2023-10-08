Asian Games 2023 Closing ceremony live: 19th Hangzhou Asian Games declared closed

After delivering two weeks of memorable sporting action, the 19th Asian Games come to an end with the closing ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Special moments of the Asian Games will be revisited on the screens and the closing ceremony will conclude with the digital torch bearer.

India finished their Asian Games 2023 with a record tally of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Their previous best was 70 medals (16 gold) at Jakarta 2018.