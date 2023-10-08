Asian Games 2023 Closing ceremony live: 19th Hangzhou Asian Games declared closed
Catch the live updates of 19th Asian Games
After delivering two weeks of memorable sporting action, the 19th Asian Games come to an end with the closing ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.
Special moments of the Asian Games will be revisited on the screens and the closing ceremony will conclude with the digital torch bearer.
India finished their Asian Games 2023 with a record tally of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.
Their previous best was 70 medals (16 gold) at Jakarta 2018.
Live Updates
- 8 Oct 2023 1:02 PM GMT
Lowering of the OCA Flag and Playing of the OCA Hymn happening at the moment.
- 8 Oct 2023 12:58 PM GMT
'Hangzhou, you have been the perfect host. China, thank you for your devotion, energy and smiles. The Asian Games were an unprecedented success. I declare the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games closed! We will meet again in three years time in Japan,' says Randhir Singh, Interim President of the Olympic Council of Asia
- 8 Oct 2023 12:53 PM GMT
Raja Randhir Singh, Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia addresses the gathering.
- 8 Oct 2023 12:48 PM GMT
AI-generated flowers of lotus and osmanthus are coming down from the top of the stadium and giving the surreal impression of shooting stars burning brightly.
- 8 Oct 2023 12:45 PM GMT
Enthralling performances, showcasing the culture, heritage and tradition of China is being portrayed.
- 8 Oct 2023 12:38 PM GMT
Visuals of players performing in the 19th Asian Games are being displayed
- 8 Oct 2023 12:25 PM GMT
As athletes from various countries get around at the centre of the arena, fans greet and cheer them.
- 8 Oct 2023 12:20 PM GMT
Athletes of all countries are clicking selfies and soaking in the magnificent atmosphere.
- 8 Oct 2023 12:17 PM GMT
PR Sreejesh smiles as he walks alongside the flag bearers of other nations while holding the Indian tricolour high.