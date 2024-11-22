Carrom champs return home; TN plans full-scale felicitation next week

CHENNAI: It was a joyful homecoming for Tamil Nadu's M Khazima, V Mithra, K Nagajothi, and coach A Maria Irudayam, who arrived in the city on Thursday afternoon after a successful campaign at the sixth edition of the Carrom World Cup in California, where they dominated every category.

The trio, led by 18-year-old Khazima, who won the singles, doubles, and team championships, was welcomed by officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Sources told DT Next that the government is planning to host a full-scale felicitation for the world champions on either November 25 or 26.

Khazima credited Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for their support to make their dream of winning a medal for the country a reality. She also reflected on her match against 12-time national champion Rashmi Kumari, expressing great respect for her opponent.

The players were taken to the government guest house for lunch, before proceeding to the InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram, where the opening of the Volleyball World - Beach Pro Tour was scheduled to take place.

There, they met Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who felicitated the team and presented them with a memento. "The Deputy CM was very pleased to meet us. He also mentioned that officials will soon visit Khazima’s training centre to provide the necessary support for upgrading it with modern facilities," said coach Maria to DT Next.

Maria also shared his appreciation for the warm welcome according to the contingent. "I’ve won the world championship twice, but I’ve never seen such a big reception. A big thanks to the State authorities for their support of the sport."