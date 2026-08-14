Carrick says Man United needs more signings and describes Rashford's return as ''exciting''

United has spent around 85 million pounds ($115 million) combined on three players — midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans and goalkeeper Karl Darlow — during the offseason, while also welcoming back Marcus Rashford from his loan spell at Barcelona.

For Carrick, who is heading into his first full season as United manager and will be leading his team in the Champions League, it's not enough.

“I think we've done really good business and we've got really some top, top, top players. We're delighted with that. We always want to improve,” Carrick said.

“We want more, we need more, we keep looking for how we can do that.”

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have each splashed out more than 100 million pounds on a single player, in Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, respectively.