Carrick references Ferguson and Rooney in long speech calling for values amid crisis at Man United

“Ryan Giggs, arguably one of the greatest to play for this football club — it was never about Ryan Giggs, it was about Manchester United,” Carrick said. “Wayne Rooney was the top goal scorer of this football club — his biggest thing was playing for the team, sacrificing for the team and what was good for Manchester United.

“Sir Alex Ferguson, the best manager of all time, the greatest for me, and working with him — his main priority was Manchester United. Going back to Sir Matt (Busby), Sir Bobby (Charlton), the resilience was beyond belief of what they showed and the way they rebuilt this football club. Again, it was based on being humble, having humility and hard work.”

United, which plays Bournemouth on Sunday, sits in 13th place in the 20-team Premier League after winning just one of its first seven games and is already out of the English League Cup. In the Champions League, United opened with an expected win over Sabah, a competition newcomer from Azerbaijan, but has since experienced back-to-back defeats — after which senior players Lisandro Martinez and captain Bruno Fernandes have launched outbursts in interviews.

While Martinez aimed his frustrations at the club's hierarchy, Fernandes — speaking after the Como match — appeared to criticize the tactics of Carrick, who responded pointedly in his postgame interview by saying: “Whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win.”

Carrick insisted Friday that United's squad wasn't divided and he would ensure there is “unity” in the dressing room going forward. Asked if he would countenance dropping Fernandes or stripping him of the captaincy, Carrick said: “Whatever the situation is, I will always do what's best for the football club.”

Carrick, who was handed a long-term deal in the summer after being a stand-in coach for the second half of last season, also said he was fine with being under scrutiny, with his future the subject of so much speculation.

“I'll hold that umbrella for me to get wet and for everyone else to stay dry,” he said.