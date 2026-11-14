Carlsen risks losing world No. 1 spot after 15 years as Caruana gains ground

The 35-year-old Norwegian GM has held the top spot since July 2011. However, after five draws and a loss in the Fast Classical section, Carlsen has lost 15.8 rating points and slipped to 2807.2 in the live ratings.

In-form American Fabiano Caruana is closing in on Carlsen. The American GM has registered five wins and two draws, gaining 17 points to reach 2800 and is just 7.2 points behind Carlsen.

The live ratings are updated in real time while FIDE publishes a monthly rating as well.

Playing Carlsen for the first time in a classical FIDE-rated game, Martirosyan defeated the Norwegian in 41 moves in the first game. Playing with white, Martirosyan built a dangerous attack and eventually broke through to secure the victory.

Carlsen was in time trouble early in the game and, with the clock ticking, he was forced to make hurried moves that led to errors. He eventually resigned.

The two GMs settled for a draw in the reverse fixture.

"It was a dream for me just to play him in a classical game but to win is even more special. I will think about this moment many times it is very special for me.