Carlsen not invincible, says Praggnanandhaa
KOLKATA: R Praggnanandhaa may have fallen short of his World Cup title dreams, going down to Magnus Carlsen in the final, but the 18-year-old on Sunday asserted that the five-time world champion Norwegian was “far from invincible”.
The Chennai boy has defeated Carlsen five times, though all came in online matches and not in a board match. “He’s definitely strong. But, he does lose games.
It’s just I think he’s consistent in winning. Doesn’t lose many, that’s why. He’s just strong, mentally and physically. Basically strong in everything.”
