Carlsen, Gukesh and Pragg in same team in GCL

CHENNAI: Magnus Carlsen, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa will turn out for the same team – SG Alpine Warriors – in the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL), scheduled to be hosted in Dubai from June 21 to July 2. The draft, which witnessed the selection of 36 players (six by each franchise), was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

SQUADS:

Balan Alaskan Knights: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili and Raunak Sadhwani.

Chingari Gulf Titans: Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova and Nihal Sarin.

Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Richard Rapport, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili and Andrey Esipenko.

SG Alpine Warriors: Magnus Carlsen, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Elisabeth Pahtz, Irina Krush and R Praggnanandhaa.

upGrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vidit Gujrathi, Alexander Grischuk, Koneru Humpy, D Harika and Javokhir Sindarov. Triveni Continental Kings: Ding Liren, Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi, Kateryna Lagno, Nana Dzagnidze and Jonas Buhl Bjerre