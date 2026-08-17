Carlsen embraces Mourinho-style pragmatism to defend EWC chess title

The reference was to Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho, whose teams have long been associated with pragmatic, result-oriented football.

Carlsen, who had been battling illness during the tournament, said he initially felt he was in “survival mode” before gradually recovering.

"I really needed the day off. On Thursday, that’s kind of the day where I felt the worst as well. And then throughout Friday, I started feeling a bit better,” he said.

"And then I started thinking, you know what, I could maybe actually do this. Started to see light at the end of the tunnel. Today, again, I felt a little bit better and I was able to kind of make it fun and execute it very well."

Carlsen said he had consciously decided before the tournament to reduce the amount of risk in his play.

"My main thought leading into this tournament was that I was going to be a lot more conservative with my choices, especially considering the match format here," he said.

"Obviously with feeling under the weather as well, following that path became a more obvious choice as well."

The result was particularly satisfying given the circumstances, although Carlsen said his first EWC title last year would probably always occupy a special place.

"I think the first one is always going to feel a little bit more special in a way, because it was the first year at the EWC,” he said.

"But this is certainly a very big title for me, it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time, and I really, really wanted to get this one."