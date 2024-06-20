Begin typing your search...

ByANIANI|20 Jun 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-20 17:31:11.0  )
Captains with most T20I wins for West Indies
NEW DELHI: Nicholas Pooran's magnificent 98-run knock and Obed McCoy's three-wicket haul powered West Indies to a dominant 104-run victory over Afghanistan in their last match of the Group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday. Let's take a look at the captains with most T20I wins for the West Indies

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has led the West Indies in 21 matches so far in the T20 Internationals. Out of these matches, the all-rounder has managed to win 14 of them. He has a win percentage of 66.66.

Source: ICC

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has led the West Indies in 23 matches in the T20 Internationals. Out of these matches, the left-hand batter has managed to win only 8 of them. He has a win percentage of 34.78.

Source: X

Carlos Braithwaite

Carlos Braithwaite has led the West Indies in 30 matches in the T20 Internationals. Out of these matches, the right-hand batter has managed to win only 11 of them. He has a win percentage of 36.66.

Source: ICC

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has led the West Indies in 39 matches in the T20 Internationals. Out of these matches, the right-hand batter has managed to win only 13 of them. He has a win percentage of 33.33.

Source: ECB

Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy has led the West Indies in 47 matches in the T20 Internationals. Out of these matches, the all-rounder has managed to win only 27 of them. He has a win percentage of 57.44.

Source: ICC

ANI

