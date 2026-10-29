Captaincy: Will MI look at Rohit only for the 2027 IPL, or move to Tilak as long-term option?

Rohit for one season could be safest choice

Rohit will be turning 40 in the middle of next year's IPL. Logically, the 2027 cash-rich event should be his last as a player in an MI jersey, before he retires after the 2027 ODI World Cup, for which he is preparing with all his might.

When it comes to astute thinking and on-field leadership, Rohit still doesn't have any substitute, but there has been a tectonic shift in how franchise think-tanks go about their jobs, armed with analytics and an eye on the bigger picture.

However, for MI, who are going through that transition phase, there is possibly no one who can hand-hold the team for a year before the mega-auctions.

Rohit has mostly been used as an 'Impact Player' over the last couple of seasons. However, if he becomes captain, MI will have the flexibility to use someone else as a substitute depending on the match situation.

Tilak, who is being looked at as a future leader and is an out-and-out MI home boy, could be an understudy before he can take over as the long-term option for at least the next five years.