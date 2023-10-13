Captain Williamson set to return for Bangladesh match

CHENNAI: Every time someone mentions New Zealand, the first thing that comes to mind is the All Blacks, New Zealand’s renowned rugby team, a force to be reckoned with over the years.

As the New Zealand cricket team faces off against Bangladesh in its third World Cup contest in Chennai on Friday, Captain Kane Williamson aims to instil the success of the legendary All Blacks in the ICC World Cup.

“When we were all growing up in New Zealand, we all aspired to be part of the All Blacks. Unfortunately, that dream didn’t materialize, so we ventured into different sports. Everyone in the squad is passionate about rugby and is also following the World Cup closely,” he remarked.

One of the big questions on everyone’s mind right now is whether Kane’s return will cost Rachin Ravindra his place in the squad. Regarding this, Kane stated, “We still need to assess the playing conditions and the balance we are aiming for, which will undoubtedly influence the final squad selection.”

He added, “Rachin has made significant contributions to the team in the first two matches and will undoubtedly be a part of our plans.”

Tent Boult

Chennai’s pitch favoured spinners earlier on Sunday when India faced Australia. Bangladesh boasts some quality spinners, including Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan, which could pose a challenge for the New Zealand team.

Speaking of which, Kane said, “Tomorrow’s match is going to be a tough one, as are all our games. We entered this tournament with the intention that anyone can beat anyone, which makes it more exciting. However, the conditions can change, and we’ll have to wait and see what Friday brings.”

Kane Williamson spent a short time in the nets batting, on the eve of the match. He was last seen during the IPL in April where he picked up an injury, and he had to race against the clock to prove his fitness for the showpiece event.

He faced some local TN club bowlers and faced deliveries from Trent Boult, who appeared aggressive, generating sharp deliveries and quick bouncers.

Kane reflected on his recovery process, stating, “During the recovery, there was a lot of rehabilitation, taking small steps one at a time. The pain increased every time I applied pressure, but I had to strengthen my core. It was a brief but challenging journey,” he concluded.