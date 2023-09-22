Captain Chhetri answers the call

HANGZHOU: The Indian football team rode on a late Sunil Chhetri strike to beat Bangladesh by a solitary goal and stay alive for a place in the knockouts of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 39-year-old veteran scored from the spot in the 85th minute to help the team earn full points after the 1-5 hammering at the hands of hosts China on Tuesday.

Asked about the lack of recovery time, Chhetri said, “The first thing is to go and recuperate, it was not easy. I’m pretty sure it was the same thing for the opponents also. Playing three games in five days is not easy, a lot of ice bath, eat good food and get ready.”

India will next play Myanmar, who beat Bangladesh 1-0 on the opening day. After the loss to China, Igor Stimac’s players were back against its familiar South Asian foe, a team that has actually been a tough one to break down for the Blue Tigers.

India was the one to create a first attempt at goal in the ninth minute when Rohit Danu and Rahul KP combined to put the ball at the feet of Chhetri, inside the box. The skipper’s shot, though, was deflected wide.

Chhetri had another chance a few minutes later, with Ayush Dev Chhetri’s cross falling to him inside the six-yard box. Chhetri played the ball across goal rather than towards it, and Bangladesh cleared with ease.

The game fell into a pattern soon after and there was more midfield tussle than end-to-end action. Bangladesh’s quick wingers were the focal points of its attack, constantly probing and drifting crosses into the Indian box.

Robiul Hasan had put a flurry of crosses into the Indian box midway through the first half, each of which was cleared with ease by a stoic Indian defence. At one point, Bangladesh did breach the defence; Dheeraj Singh came to the rescue and cleared it comfortably. The Blue Tigers’ lynchpin for the first half was Bryce Miranda, the winger tirelessly running at defenders and constantly put the Bangladeshi players on their toes.

In the 40th minute, his corner landed perfectly for Chinglensana Singh. The defender’s subsequent header towards goal was blocked. Despite having possession, India had not registered a single shot on target when injury time struck in the first half.

Just like in the last game though, it was in that period that suddenly the action picked up. Unsurprisingly, Miranda was at the centre of it, It was his low-centred ball that caused panic in the Bangladesh defence, a miscued clearance and a weak punch by Mitul Marma, falling straight to Chhetri just yards from goal. The skipper took the shot, but Marma was up for the challenge, diving low to make the save. Bangladesh cleared frantically and the best chances of the first half had gone begging.

India picked up right where they left off at the end of the first half, with Miranda’s energy steering most of the team. Three minutes into the second half, he curled a cross perfectly into the six-yard box, only for Rahul KP to miscue his header. From the rebound, Rabeeh shot went high and wide.

India was in control of the tempo of the game, but Bangladesh was not to be written off. They capitalised on the smallest of errors and ensured Dheeraj remained on high alert. The youngster saved brilliantly after a defensive mix-up saw Foysal Fahim bear down on the Indian goal in the 50th minute. In the 60th minute, India almost had the opener, in glorious style, no less. From a free-kick wide on the left, 35 yards from goal Samuel Lyngdoh kicked for goal directly, when a cross was more expected. It caught everyone by surprise including Marma. To Bangladesh’s relief, though, it bounced off the post.

Both goalkeepers had, at different stages, kept its team in the game, setting up a brilliant final few minutes. It came down to the thinnest of margins. Miranda, a constant thorn for Bangladesh’s defence, was brought down inside the box by Rahmat Mia.

The referee pointed to the spot, Chhetri took the ball and slotted it home, low and hard into the bottom left. India managed to hold on the solitary lead till the end of the match to bag all three points.