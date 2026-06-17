Cape Verde’s Vozinha becomes overnight sensation

CHENNAI: Tiny Cape Verde, making its debut at the World Cup, pulled off a stunner, holding heavily favored Spain scoreless in a 0-0 draw on Monday.
European champion Spain is one of the favorites to win the tournament and was -1200 to beat Cape Verde. But it could not find a way past a 40-year-old goalkeeper and a stubborn defense that had an answer to everything Spain's superstars threw at them.
Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha broke down in tears after the final whistle following his impressive performance to keep Spain at bay. Overnight, the 40-year-old became a social media sensation, with his Instagram followers going from 20,000 to around 6 million and counting. Until 25, Vozinha wasn’t even a professional, and spent years playing amateur football until he became pro. On the night, the goalkeeper made seven saves, including some stunning ones to deny Spain.
Born as Josimar Dias, the goalkeeper was named after former Argentinian star Jorge Valdano and Brazilian footballer Josimar. The reason behind why Valdano as name was rejected was because back then foreign names were not permitted in the country, which is why his dad named him after Josimar, who lit up the FIFA World Cup in 1986.
"People in Cabo Verde tend to support other Portuguese-speaking countries such as Brazil and Portugal,” Vozinha told FIFA. “My grandfather supported Brazil because he loved football and especially the national teams that had always been among the world's best. At the end of the day, it was about a love of football.”
His nickname, Vozinha, which he now wears proudly, translates to “little granny”, and was used as a way to tease him whenever he ran to his grandmother when things got tough.
“When I arrived in Angola, there was another goalkeeper named Josimar and I said I am not going put Josimar II on the shirt—if everyone knew me as Vozinha in Cape Verde, that’s what I would be.”
Now, Vozinha isn’t a sly remark but a badge that he wears proudly.