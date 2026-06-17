Cape Verde’s Vozinha becomes overnight sensation

Born as Josimar Dias, the goalkeeper was named after former Argentinian star Jorge Valdano and Brazilian footballer Josimar. The reason behind why Valdano as name was rejected was because back then foreign names were not permitted in the country, which is why his dad named him after Josimar, who lit up the FIFA World Cup in 1986.

"People in Cabo Verde tend to support other Portuguese-speaking countries such as Brazil and Portugal,” Vozinha told FIFA. “My grandfather supported Brazil because he loved football and especially the national teams that had always been among the world's best. At the end of the day, it was about a love of football.”