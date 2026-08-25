Can't write them off but NZ tour will be tough: Dravid on India's WTC chances

Currently placed fifth in the points table, two-time finalists India are locked in an uphill battle to win the majority of their remaining matches in the World Test Championship 2025-2027 and move up.

With top two teams slated to play in the final next year, India, who are ranked fifth behind Bangladesh, will play two away Tests in New Zealand before taking on Australia in a five-Test series at home from January 2027. India will also play five ODIs and as many T20Is against the Kiwis.

"I'm hoping they do. It'll be a great run if India can qualify for the WTC final from here," Dravid, a team owner in European T20 Premier League (ETPL), told 'JioStar' when asked if India would be able to make the summit clash from here.