Can't play all your life so education is important: Sindhu

The former world champion made these remarks in a fireside conversation at DPS International, while speaking to educationist Devyani Jaipuria.

The Hyderabadi touched upon several aspects of her own journey to drive home the point, including the self-doubt that she battled before the 2016 Olympics after being laid low by a stress fracture of the left foot.

"I have been playing for so many years. At some point of time you have to retire, right? And that's the truth. You can't be playing sport when you're 45 or 50 or 60 at the highest level.