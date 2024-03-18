"Cannot ask for much more": Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's FA cup exit

MANCHESTER: Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp stated that he couldn't have asked more from his team following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Manchester United and Liverpool played out a game for resulting in a 4-3 victory for United in the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford. The hosts put on a performance of the season in a game that was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Liverpool found themselves down 1-0 after United found the back of the net through Scott McTominay, they went on to take a 2-1 lead but the Red Devils turned things around by pushing the game to extra time. Liverpool took the lead twice but a lapse in concentration and United's incisive passage of play led to their defeat.

After the game, Klopp congratulated United on the victory and talked about the performance of his team. "We were nearly there in normal time and nearly there in extra-time and then we lose the game, that's alright. I cannot ask for much more. We have had a much more intense season so far, everybody knows that, you just have to count the games. Today was hard, very hard.

The longer the game goes, the decision-making doesn't get any better," Klopp said as quoted by Sky Sports. "Congratulations to United, going to the semi-final. We have a game less, or have two games less, and we [will] try to use that in the next few weeks," he added.

Coming to the match, Scott McTominay broke the deadlock and handed Manchester United a one-goal lead. Liverpool fought back and scored back-to-back goals to give Liverpool in front with a 2-1 scoreline. Antony forced the game to extra time by finding the back of the net in the 87th minute. In the next thirty minutes, Harvy Elliot restored Liverpool's lead but Rashford and Amad Diallo sent Manchester United into the semi-finals