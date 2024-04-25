Candidates champion D Gukesh comes home to rousing welcome in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Gukesh, 17, who became the youngest the championship title holder in the recently held Candidates Tournament in Canada, received a grand welcome at Chennai Airport on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of students from the Velammal Vidyalaya, the school where Gukesh studies, lined up at the airport at least one hour before his flight landed to greet the 17-year-old chess prodigy.

A sizeable general crowd also built up as his arrival time drew closer and the area around the arrival gate was jam-packed in no time.

The youngster walked out at around 3am and he was immediately flanked by the jubilant mass. In no time, he had garlands around his neck even as the police jostled to escort him out safely.

He said, "I will make every effort to win the World Championship title."

Gukesh, who hails from Chennai, won the championship title in the Candidates Tournament held in Canada and returned to his homeland. By winning the tittle he had become the challenger to world title holder and will fight it out with current champion later in the year.

Among the players Gukesh beat in Candidates was the 18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa, another prodigal talent to emerge from the city. In all, five Indians, three men and two women, competed in the tournament.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Gukesh said, "Winning the championship title in the Candidates Tournament is a great achievement. Although I lost seven rounds, I came back strong and won the tournament with determination. I am happy to see people celebrating my victory."

Gukesh credited the Tamil Nadu government's Chennai Grandmaster tournament for giving him the opportunity to qualify for the Candidates Tournament. He also thanked Viswanathan Anand, his role model, for his guidance.

When asked about his chances in the World Championship, Gukesh said, "Chinese player Ding Liren is a strong opponent, but I will make every effort to win the title."

Currently, he has a FIDE rating of 2743, while his peak rating happens to be 2758, which he attained last September.

Gukesh is 16th in the FIDE Rankings at present, while his best ranking to date happens to be eighth, which he reached last September.

Among his top recent performances was a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year in the men's team category.