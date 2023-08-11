Canadian Open: Elena Rybakina ousts Stephens to make Montreal quarterfinals

MONTREAL: The No.3 seeded Elena Rybakina defeated Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Canadian Open quarterfinals. The match began five hours later than planned due to severe weather delays, but Rybakina eventually qualified for the quarterfinals of this event for the first time in her career.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion needed 75 minutes to oust 2017 US Open champion Stephens. Rybakina was more solid behind her second serve, winning 60 per cent of those points (15 of 25), while Stephens only won 36 per cent of her second-serve points. Rybakina took use of her opportunities, converting half of her ten break points.

Rybakina will face No.10 seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals on Friday. Kasatkina eased past Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since she made the last eight in her tournament debut in 2016.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff in red-hot form rolled past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrouova 6-3, 6-0 in the third round for her sixth straight victory. Gauff wrapped up the match in 62 minutes after the match was scheduled to be played due to rain in Montreal for much of the day.

"It was a very weird match, to be honest ... It was just one of those things, [waiting around] all day, I think we were just ready to go out there and play," WTA.com quoted Gauff as saying afterwards.

"I wasn't expecting the scoreline to be what it was. She's been playing some great tennis lately, coming off of a Slam win, so I'm super happy with how I was able to manage today," Gauff said. "We were supposed to be on a bigger court, playing the reigning Wimbledon champion ... I think the energy of the match was a little bit mellow, but no matter what court I'm on, I'm going to fight and try my best," she added. The No.6 seed will look to reach her first-ever semifinal in Canada against her doubles partner and fellow American, No.4 seed Jessica Pegula, up next.