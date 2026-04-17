Canada vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match in Chennai under ICC corruption scrutiny

The game at Chepauk, which Canada lost by eight wickets, has come under scrutiny from the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) following allegations of corruption highlighted in a recently-aired documentary.

Electing to bat, Canada had posted 173/4, before New Zealand chased it down in just 15.1 overs. Glenn Phillips (59 not out off 39 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (76 not out off 36) sealed the win to confirm the Black Caps' Super Eight berth.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ACU is probing multiple allegations linked to Cricket Canada and "two active investigations that span elements of Cricket Canada and allegations of breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code at international and domestic level as well".

The allegations came into light in a 43-minute documentary, Corruption, Crime and Cricket, produced by Canadian investigative programme 'the fifth estate' and aired by CBC on Friday.

The film makes wide-ranging claims about corruption and governance issues in Canadian cricket.