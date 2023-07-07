Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to quarterfinals

CALGARY:Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Canada Open 2023 on Thursday.

Sindhu, currently number 15 in Badminton World Federation Rankings (BWF) rankings, was handed a walkover against world number 16 Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in her round of 16 match, as per Olympics.com.

On the other hand, Sen won 21-15, 21- 11 over Brazil's Ygor Coelho in his pre-quarter-final clash.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, will lock horns with No. 45 Gao Fang Jie of China in the quarterfinal.

Sen started slow against Coelho but as the game progressed, so did his confidence. The scores were tied at 12 all and Sen won five successive points to wrap up the first game.

The second game saw Sen being in his rhythm right from the start, winning nine successive points to get to a 12-2 lead. Coelho fought back, but Sen comfortably wrapped up the game in 31 minutes.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Sen will be facing Belgium's Julien Carraggi for a semifinal spot.

The Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan defeated Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala in the men's doubles event, ending India's bid.

Early on, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala were down 8-0 against their Indonesian adversaries. The team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan seized the lead after totally dominating the Indians.

The second game continued this pattern. The second seeds in the competition, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, were in full control and won the match in 24 minutes.

Canada Open will start on July 4 and will go on till July 9. (ANI)