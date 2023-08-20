Can Messi lead Inter Miami to its first championship?

FLORIDA: Inter Miami approaches another historic moment for the Club as the team is set to face Nashville SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup final in what will be its first time competing in a final in the Club history with a chance to clinch the team’s first official piece of silverware.

Inter Miami has been playing some fine football throughout its 2023 Leagues Cup campaign, with the team winning all of its six matches in the competition while leading the competition in terms of goal count with 21, six more than its opponent Nashville SC in the highly anticipated final.

Inter Miami’s attackers have played a big role in the team leading the scoring charts throughout the competition. World Champion Messi has tallied an impressive nine goals thus far, scoring at least once in every match he has played to date with Inter Miami colours, and is the leading scorer in the competition. Additionally, Inter Miami secured a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth by advancing to the final of the Leagues Cup and has the opportunity to win the Club’s first official trophy on Saturday.

Nashville SC, meanwhile, will enter the final after defeating LIGA MX side C.F. Monterrey 0-2 in semifinals. Overall, the Tennessee-based side recorded five wins and a defeat en route to the final. Forward Sam Surridge is Nashville’s top-scorer in the tournament with three, while midfielder Hany Mukhtar leads the team in assists with five.