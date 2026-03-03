Can Jos Buttler end his lean run in recent ICC events at Wankhede?

Buttler endured a forgettable ODI World Cup in India back in 2023 and nothing has gone to plan so far in the T20 World Cup for the 35-year-old in a country where he has scored tons of runs in the IPL including the 2025 edition.

England are not worried about his form but to put his lean run in perspective, he has only managed a single fifty-plus score in his last four ICC events including the 2023 ODI Word Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy last year.

The pitches, which have been on the slower side in this event, especially in Sri Lanka, have also not aided his style of play.

Two days from the semifinal at Wankhede, Buttler had an hour long net session where he tried to find his groove against the spinners.