Can Gujarat Titans stop the kid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur, the one question that’s on everyone’s mind: How is the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi causing so much damage? It is baffling to some, amusing to the other, and annoying to the opposition who are often clueless.
Gujarat Titans, on Friday, would be hoping that it doesn’t belong to the third category, with one of their star pacers—Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj or Jason Holder—would get rid of the youngster soon. The last time when these two sides met each other, that’s exactly how things transpired, as Siraj had the last laugh, bouncing out the 15-year-old, and giving him a send-off.
But so did Sunrisers Hyderabad the very first time they faced Sooryavanshi in the season, it didn’t stop the youngster from smashing a 29-ball 97 in their third meet. So, the challenge for the Titans, after their sizable downfall against Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be who will stop the youngster? The Royals too will be hopeful that Sooryavanshi continues his mayhem as the others did not have the same kind of impact on
Wednesday, as they went from 192/2 in the 14th over to finishing their innings with just 243/8—a score that for a brief period of time looked completely chase able. All eyes will be that middle-order, as they might have to step up in case the youngster has a bad day up at the top of the order.
What will be of a bigger concern for the Titans is their own screeching loss against RCB. Despite having one of the best bowling units in the competition, the Titans surrendered in a rather one-sided Qualifier 1, which saw RCB post a humongous 254/5 with only two bowlers in the GT outfit having an economy of under 13.00. Its experiment to play left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya backfired horribly, as he conceded 31 runs in two overs, including 26 in his second over.
If you take the focus away from their bowling, then GT’s concerns also extend to their batting, as it fell 92 runs shy of the target, and at one point, looked like it would be bowled out for a total under 100—which is the bigger of the two concerns. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill at the top of the order did not have the same effect, as the duo only combined to score 16 runs, with the middle-order barring Jos Buttler looking clueless on that particular night.
Against a daunting-looking Jofra Archer, that challenge could become bigger for the Titans, as a place in the final is on the line. For Parag, it will be another opportunity to extend his leadership credentials amid so much noise.