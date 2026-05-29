Can Gujarat Titans stop the kid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Gujarat Titans, on Friday, would be hoping that it doesn’t belong to the third category, with one of their star pacers—Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj or Jason Holder—would get rid of the youngster soon. The last time when these two sides met each other, that’s exactly how things transpired, as Siraj had the last laugh, bouncing out the 15-year-old, and giving him a send-off.

But so did Sunrisers Hyderabad the very first time they faced Sooryavanshi in the season, it didn’t stop the youngster from smashing a 29-ball 97 in their third meet. So, the challenge for the Titans, after their sizable downfall against Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be who will stop the youngster? The Royals too will be hopeful that Sooryavanshi continues his mayhem as the others did not have the same kind of impact on