Can Ankita go all the way this time at the Asian Games 2023?

CHENNAI: Ankita Raina, comfortably seated at the 150th rank on the WTA doubles ranking, is considered one of the favorites to secure a medal for India at the Asian Games.

Ankita is slated to compete in both the Women's Singles and mixed doubles events. However, the former Olympian has not experienced a successful run in recent times, as she was eliminated at the qualifiers of the recently concluded US Open.

Speaking to DT Next about Ankita’s chances at this year’s Asian Games, Somdev Devvarman says “Ankita had a successful Asian Games campaign in 2018 in Jakarta, where she managed to secure a bronze medal. She has had a satisfactory year, achieving a few solid victories and currently holds a world ranking of 184. However, her competition at the Asian Games in 2023 promises to be challenging, with strong opponents such as the 22nd-ranked Qinwen Zheng from China and another talented player, Zhu Lin, also from China, among others.”

“Despite the tough competition, Ankita still remains one of the favorites to win a medal. The critical question now is whether she can achieve a silver or gold medal, which will require her to perform exceptionally well. This outcome will also depend on the draw and her seeding at the games. Ultimately, rankings alone do not determine the final results; it all hinges on an individual's performance,” he added.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games will take place on Saturday at 5:30pm and can be watched live across the Sony Sports network.