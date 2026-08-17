Cameroon beats Malawi 3-0 to win Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time

Marie Ngah Manga headed two goals and Naomi Eto scored the other while Cameroon kept Malawi's Chawinga sisters in check to claim its first win in the final at the fourth attempt.

The Indomitable Lionesses, who failed to qualify for the previous edition of the tournament, had lost on their last three appearances in the final – all to 10-time winner Nigeria.

"I feel like it's a dream because you know Cameroon have been working hard to have this moment and today for us to be champion of Africa is a very, very wonderful thing," Ngah Manga said.

FIFA's under-fire president, Gianni Infantino, attended the game along with CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

Infantino later helped Motsepe hand out medals to the top three teams. Algeria defeated Morocco in the third-place decider on Saturday.

Infantino also posed with Motsepe and Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, for a photo with Cameroon forward Monique Ngock after she received the player of the tournament trophy.