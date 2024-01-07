Cameron Bancroft has "no issues" with Australia captain after sandpaper gate scandal

SYDNEY: Batter Cameron Bancroft, who was a part of the infamous sandpaper gate scandal in the 2018 Cape Town Test, stated that he has "moved forward" in his career and it wouldn't be an issue.

The 31-year-old is the highest Sheffield Shield run-scorer in the last two years and is one of the contenders to start at the top of the order for the West Indies series after David Warner's retirement in Sydney after the Pakistan series.

Bancroft has played two Tests after the ball-tampering scandal, both in the 2019 Ashes. His comments came in an interview ahead of his match against Perth Scorchers in BBL in Sydney.

"It's his cricket team, he's (Pat Cummins) the captain. No doubt he's got his feelings and opinions and things like that. Knowing Pat as well, he's a professional too and I have no issues that he wouldn't be very logical and professional around making that decision," Bancroft told reporters.

"I still run into those players plenty of times over the last couple of years. I've certainly felt nothing but business as usual with how you interact with people. What's happened in the past has been and gone now. I know those guys feel the same," the right-hand batter added.

"The Australian cricket team has moved forward, they've been really successful. I've also moved forward with my cricket and my career also, trying to work on my own game as a cricketer and to work on myself as a human being. They play their cricket in the same brand as well and I feel like it wouldn't be an issue should I come into the environment," the opener concluded.